One might think that at age 70 Tom McMillen can look back at a life well lived and be happy. But he’s not happy and may never be happy.
Fifty years ago this month, in 1970, the 6-foot-11 McMillen was the No. 1 high school basketball player in America. Every top-name coach was after him. Somehow, McMillen turned down a scholarship offer from John Wooden, whose UCLA Bruins had won four NCAA championships in a row and six of the previous seven. (Wooden
“settled” for his second choice, Bill Walton who, in my opinion, went on to become the greatest college basketball player of all time.)
McMillen had a good, but not spectacular, college career at Maryland. Afterward, he was drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Braves (now the LA Clippers), but first he wanted to spend a year at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar.
While at Oxford, he commuted to The Continent to play pro basketball for Virtus Bologna. After returning to the United States, he spent 11 years in the NBA. When his basketball career ended, he flawlessly segued into politics and was elected as a democrat to the House of Representatives from Maryland. (He is believed to be the tallest person to serve in Congress.)
He served three terms in Congress, wrote a best-selling book, served on the University of Maryland system board of regents and was appointed to a presidential commission. He is now the head of the Lead1 Association, a group of over 100 Football Bowl Subdivision (top-level) universities. Seems like a pretty fulfilling life, and yet…
Fifty years ago, McMillen was the starting center for the U.S. Olympic basketball team. The Americans had won every gold medal and never lost a game — even in the early rounds. However, while other countries sent professionals to the Olympics, the United States was so good, they would just throw together a bunch of college players, have them practice for two or three weeks, and then send them off to fetch gold medals.
In 1972, the Russians (players from the Soviet Union at the time) were very good. They were older and much more experienced in international basketball. The gold medal game was a slugfest, lots of fouls and very little smooth play.
American Doug Collins was fouled with 3 seconds left in the game and his team down 49-48. He sank both free throws to put the United States up one and then insanity took over, a craziness that is still reverberating a half-century later.
The Russians inbounded the ball, but then one referee stopped the action because of some yelling and screaming at the scorer’s table. The Russian coach had tried to call time out, but, to this day, there is a disagreement as to whether he had a right to under the circumstances.
So they put 3 seconds back on the clock and tried again. During the commotion, the Russians made an illegal substitution. This time, they threw a long pass, but it was deflected. The horn sounded, and the Americans began celebrating. But then William Jones, who was the head of the international basketball organization, came out of the stands and claimed that the Russians should get a third try because of a clock error. The Americans left the court and initially refused to return. They were eventually told that if they did not return, they would forfeit the game and the gold medals.
This time, as the Russians prepared to throw it in, one of the refs told McMillen that he had to back off from the Russian who was throwing it in. (That’s not a rule.) They threw it in, two Americans, going for the ball, collided and Aleksander Belov caught the ball and scored at the buzzer.
The Americans were livid. Their protest was denied and the Russian players were awarded gold medals. The Americans boycotted the medal ceremony and to this day, the 12 silver medals are in a vault in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The members of that team are in their 70s now. They are still refusing to accept the silver medals. One player, Kenny Davis, reportedly wrote in his will that none of his descendants could accept the medal. Some of them are buoyed by the fact that, more than a century later, the International Olympic Committee has righted a wrong when American Jim Thorpe’s two gold medals were taken away after a bogus claim of professionalism.
McMillen is still hoping that he and his teammates will get the gold medals they deserve, saying in a New York Times article, “Hopefully, not posthumously, but somewhere down the road.”
