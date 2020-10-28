Working From Home: New Commissions From Tucson. MOCA has reopened, with lots of new adjustments and precautions, including requiring facial coverings and social distancing, operating at 50 percent capacity, and more. This exhibit features work from five artists and two poets who currently or recently live, work or quarantine in the area. The fact that there are artists who are taking everything 2020 has thrown at us and making it into art sure does give us hope. And that’s what this exhibit is designed to do: Support creators and underscore the essential work artists and poets do, especially in moments of crisis. MOCA hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 265, S. Church Ave. Free admission through the fall!
Archery at Tanque Verde Ranch. Looking to take a safe staycation AND pick up a new hobby? Tanque Verde Ranch may be just the ticket. Their archery station, just north of the main office, has lanes ranging from 10 yards to 50 yards, making it a great place to learn and then work your way up. Equipment is provided and safety rules are outlined carefully. Even if you don’t quite hit the bullseye, you’ll definitely challenge yourself, get in a bit of an arm workout, and feel incredibly cool. Tanque Verde Ranch, 14301 E. Speedway.
Live Theatre Workshop Adult Classes. Have you been watching the people around you pick up new hobbies left and right during this pandemic, but haven’t found your niche yet? Or maybe you did improv or musical theatre in college but haven’t explored it since? These classes at LTW might be for you. The improv class, geared toward all levels (18+), is 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 20 to Dec. 15. Tuition is $125. The Musical Theatre Happy Hour class will go over classic and new musical theatre show songs, help students practice vocal techniques, and eventually give everyone a chance to perform. The 21+ class is 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays from Oct. 21 to Dec. 16. Tuition is $130.
All Souls Procession. For 2020, as with most other major festivities in Tucson, the All Souls Procession will take place virtually. Instead of a massive community parade winding through western Tucson, the All Souls Procession will be a live stream ceremony, featuring costumed dancers, honoring the names of the dead, and a concert by Tucson-based electronic music pioneer Steve Roach. The All Souls “Mausoleum” is currently open to the public, where you can drop off burnable items to be placed in the communal Urn, which will be ignited during the Ceremony. The Mausoleum is at the MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento. The livestream takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. allsoulsprocession.org
Lit Up: Traditional Artists on Public Walls. As part of the Tucson Meet Yourself festival, sites throughout towns will be projecting video footage of traditional artists onto outside walls. We’re talking Japanese traditional dancers, Polish folk dancers, Henna tattoo artists and more! Just drive up and enjoy these beautiful movers and makers. This week, you can catch the projections at Winterhaven Square (at Fort Lowell and Country Club), Tucson City Court (at Toole and Sixth Ave.) and Kent’s Tools (2745 N. First Ave, north of Glenn). Shows start at dusk and go until 10 p.m.
