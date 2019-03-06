American Mariachi. In this play by José Cruz González, Lucha is looking for a way to break free from the monotony of caring for her sick mother. And what’s less monotonous than starting your own mariachi band? The only problem? It’s the 1970s, and girls can’t be mariachis. Instead of dropping the idea, Lucha and her cousin face disapproving relatives, the struggle to find other bandmates, and practices and performances when they decide to start an all-girl mariachi band anyway. You can’t go wrong seeing this show at Arizona Theatre Company. Runs Saturday, March 9 through Saturday, March 30, with shows at either 2, 7 or 7:30 p.m. throughout the week. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $41 to $66. (Or $25 to $50 for preview shows).
Fiesta Sonora Show. Did you know there’s a Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild? Now that you do, can you think of anything lovelier? If you’ve tried watercolor, you know how difficult and unforgiving it can be, but if you’re good at it, or you know someone who is, you know how stunning the results are when it goes well. Come check out some depictions of the Sonoran Desert, and soak up the beauty just like a paper soaking up watercolor paint. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays throughout March. A reception is 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway, #240. Free.
Tucson Hip Hop Festival. The four fundamental pillars of hip hop culture are DJing, MCing, breakdancing (or b-boying) and writing. If you know, you know, and if you didn’t, now you do. Everyone involved with the Tucson Hip Hop Festival is passionate about hip hop and about representing and showcasing these four pillars. At this weekend full of movie screenings, panel talks, fundraising, local vendors & food, photography, and beat production, you’ll find yourself right at the intersection of learning and partying. 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at La Pilita, 420 S. Main Ave. 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Monsoon Collective, 127. Fifth Ave. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St. Noon to midnight Saturday, March 9 at 191 Toole. $10 to $100, depending on which events you attend.
Tucson Tango Festival. They say it takes two to tango, but what they really mean is that it takes at least two to tango, because this festival is going to feature dozens of tango experts teaching classes that range from 101-level to advanced. Whether your questions are “What do I do with my arms?” Or “What sort of step embellishments can I do with complex rhythmic musicality?” someone at the festival will have answers for you. Thursday, March 7 through Sunday, March 10 with classes and workshops at various times. Casino del Sol Resort, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Prices range from $15 for some classes to $580 for a lead/follow pass for the whole festival. Full-time student prices range from $15 to $300. See tucsontangofestival.com for more info.
Marana Laughs. Lookin’ for a night of clean comedy, and the chance to step outside (but not too far outside) Tucson? Look no farther than the Marana Laughs comedy showcase. This time we’ve got Mike James, who’s appeared on Comedy Central and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Brian Kohatsu, who spent 20 years as a film director before starting his comedy career, and has now been teaching improv for more than a decade. 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8 (doors open at 6:30). Coyote Trail Stage, 8000 N. Silverbell. $10 individual, $20 VIP, $30 family package, $97 for 13 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.