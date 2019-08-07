Choro Das 3. Choro is a form of Brazilian music that’s sort of like jazz—syncopated, virtuosic and full of improvisations. And even though “choro” translates literally to “cry,” it tends to be wildly upbeat and fun. Choro Das 3 is a family band made up of three sisters, a father, a flute, a piccolo, a seven-string guitar, a mandolin, a clarinet, a banjo, a piano and a pandeiro (Brazilian tambourine). And they’re coming all the way from Brazil to play this show for us! Get on your dancing shoes and get ready to get really into a new genre of music! 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Sea of Glass Center for the Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. $15 for adults, $12 for people 12 to 15 and $4 for kids 4 to 11 in advance, or $20 for adults, $17 for people 12 to 15 and (still) $4 for kids 4 to 11 on the day of the performance.
Monsoon Pollinator Gardening. How does your garden grow? Well, during monsoon season in the Sonoran Desert, probably a little differently, to say the least. So pay a visit to Spadefoot Nursery, where Carianne Campbell from Strategic Habitat Enhancements will be discussing monsoon gardening and some of the most common monsoon pollinators in urban Tucson, where they hang out, and what they eat. You can kick back with a prickly pear lemonade and ask Carianne, as well as nursery owners Jared McKinley and Katy Gierlach, all the gardening questions you’ve got! 6:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Spadefoot Nursery, 2831 E. Broadway Blvd. $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum. There are a lot of reasons they call this event “Cool Summer Nights.” Of course, the temperature is lower at night, but there’s also all sorts of cool desert critters to see when the sun sets, like bats, owls and kangaroo rats. Make the sunset drive out to the museum to learn more about these lil’ guys, check out some of Guy Cocheleach’s artwork and give the kids a chance to make their own masterpieces. As always, be sure to check out the Packrat Playhouse, the stingray touch exhibit, and museum docents there to teach you about everything from scorpions to constellations. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $19.95 seniors 65+, $8.95 for kids 3 to 12, free for kids under 3, $17.95 for active or retired military, $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents.
Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch. If you live in Oro Valley or Northern Tucson, it’s no secret to you that Steam Pump Ranch is a great place to spend a Saturday morning, especially when they’ve got their farmers market’s early summer hours going on. They also have free crafts for kids that go on for as long as supplies last! This week’s project is a hanging succulent, so your kids can work on something to make your house more Instagrammable while you shop for some fresh produce to make your next meal more Instagrammable. And isn’t that what Saturdays are all about? 8 a.m. to noon. Saturday, Aug. 10. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. Free.
Learn to Read Music. This is it! This is going to be the summer where you learn to read music. Who wouldn’t want to have the ability to look at a piece of sheet music and have it make some sort of sense? Or to listen to your favorite summer bop and understand what the time signature is? Sons of Orpheus, the Male Choir of Tucson, is here to help with this class happening on Monday evenings throughout the summer. Come one, come all, no matter your knowledge level (and no matter your budget, because this class is mercifully free). 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. Boys Chorus Building, 5770 E. Pima St. Free.
Make it Mondays! Children’s museums are wonderful places: They’re the perfect way to show your kids how fun, hands-on and exciting learning can be. And this summer, the Tucson Children’s Museum is an especially wonderful place, with extended hours and admission for just three bucks on Mondays. Mondays also feature special guests. This week, it’s Old Pueblo Archaeology, a local group dedicated to preservation of archaeological sites, fostering multicultural awareness, and educating kids and adults alike. Dig it! 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with special guests from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. $3.
Plaza Live! Sometimes a good Tuesday night event, especially one that’s all twinkly and lovely at St. Philip’s Plaza, is just what you need. So we have some good news for you! This summer concert series is going on all the way through October. Tonight, Tom Walbank is playing blues music, which you can enjoy while you munch on food from Union, Reforma and Proof restaurants. Or you can just come to enjoy the concert and the atmosphere—it’s free! Blues not your thing? Keep an eye out—there’s Southwest Americana, pop, folk rock, old-time country and piano jazz all on the horizon. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. St. Phillips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. Free.
Goat Yoga. That’s right: goat yoga. Are you interested in the mental, physical and spiritual health benefits of yoga, but worried about looking silly or not being flexible enough? There will be goats at this yoga session, and we promise you won’t look more ridiculous or out of place or inflexible than they do. Lift your spirits, lower your stress and reach for the sky as you stretch, breathe and giggle your way through this class surrounded by adorable, pettable animals. Shout out to the Tucson JCC for hosting! 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Tucson JCC, 2800 E. River Road. $20.
Spelling Bee[r]. If you’re really good at spelling, or if you’re really bad at spelling, head over to this spelling bee event at Tap & Bottle downtown. Come if you’re good because you can win a huge trophy and gift certificates to Tap & Bottle. Come if you’re bad because they’re even giving out pity gifts to the first person out in a round. Reading through a list of craft beer-related words is a good place to start: Caryophyllene is an essential oil that comes from the hops plant humulus lupulus, flocculation is the way suspended particles at the top of a liquid behave (like during the fermenting process), and saccharification is the conversion of malt starch into fermentable sugars. 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Tap & Bottle Downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave.
