For the first time in more than 20 years, John Nieto’s original paintings will be shown in Tucson. A reception will be held at Madaras Gallery on Sunday, April 22 from 11 a.m until 2 p.m., located at 3035 N. Swan Road. The show will include Nieto’s signature wolves, coyotes and Native American portraits.
John Nieto is one of America’s most dynamic contemporary artists, concentrating on vibrant color, assertive lines, and bold imagery. Throughout all of his art, he captures the essence of his subject matter with sensitivity and respect. His distinctive style is instantly recognizable, and collectors throughout the world prize his work. A painting Nieto presented to President Reagan hung in Washington for the duration of his term in office and currently resides in the presidential library.
To add to the excitement, Nieto painted his very first wildcat (see above) exclusively for this show in his bold and colorful style. The gallery will hold an auction for the painting at noon during the show.
