Dinner Casino Magic Show. The Society of American Magicians, once headed by the actual Harry Houdini, is bringing a night of Vegas-style entertainment to the Old Pueblo with casino gambling, a three-course dinner prepared by the executive chef at Skyline Country Club and some world-class magicians. Scott Alexander, who’s been a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” and has done over 4,000 performances at Caesar’s Palace, is headlining. Adrian Van Vactor, who’s done 59 international tours, is his opener. Cocktail reception begins at 6, dinner is at 7 and show is at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrew’s Dr. $45 includes cocktail reception, dinner and show.
Trio Planter Class. Maybe you whetted your appetite for trying out new forms of art with one of those “paint & sip” classes. Or maybe you are an avid gardener who wants to make a small, stylish home for a succulent or herb. Either way, this six-hour class at Tohono Chul is a great chance to learn something new and walk away with a trio of adorable three-inch square planters. You’ll learn the basics of glass mosaics to decorate the front and back of each pot, and even learn a little bit of grouting at the end of the day. Bring a sack lunch and a can-do attitude, and leave with something you can brag about to all of your friends. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Tohono Chul Education Center #1, 7211 N. Northern Ave. $100 (or $90 for members).
Mona Lisa on the Loose. This show, part of Live Theatre Workshop’s family series, is a musical written and directed by Gretchen Wirges. It tells the story of how, when the lights go off for the night at the Louvre, the paintings—including the Mona Lisa, played by Christina Evans—come to life! When Mona Lisa overhears one day that the museum officials are planning to move her somewhere else because she’s no longer attracting enough visitors (if you’ve ever seen a photo of people looking at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre, or been yourself, you’ll know that this—not the “painting coming to life” thing”—is probably the most unrealistic part of the show), she and her fellow works of art hatch a plan to save her spot! This imaginative romp is perfect for kids. 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 26 through March 8 (no show Feb. 16). Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $7 kids, $10 adults.
Beautiful Marvelous! This exhibit at the Tucson Botanical Gardens is in honor of Roberto Burle Marx, a Brazilian landscapes architect known for both introduction modernist landscape architecture to Brazil and being one of the earliest people to call for the conservation of Brazil’s rainforest. Tucson Landscape designer Jason Isenberg and his team are transforming 2,000 square feet of the Exhibition Garden into a modernist, Roberto Burle Marx-inspired garden with a Southwest twist for this exhibit. On display Jan. 24 through May 24 at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Hours are 8:30 to a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $15 GA.
Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State. What’s that saying about how you sometimes forget to explore your own backyard? Our beautiful state has so much to offer, from the saguaro-filled desert to rolling grasslands to gorgeous forests, rivers and lakes. But even if you’re a seasoned traveler, you’ll find this book by travel writer Roger Naylor helpful. Naylor, who was inducted into the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame in 2018, writes about each state park, with information on nearby attractions, activities and popular events. The maps, indexes and gorgeous photos make this super useful, and the information about the parks’ rich history makes it fascinating as well. Get close to the source when Naylor does a presentation on his book this weekend. 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Saguaro National Park West Visitor Center, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Free.
