oodbyes are a part of the newspaper biz, but I’m deeply sorry to have to say farewell to Tucson Local Media managing editor Logan Burtch-Buus, who is leaving our newspaper family to pursue work in the real-estate sector.
I’ve been in this biz for nearly three decades and I’ve rarely seen someone who worked as hard as Logan did. Hired as a staff writer nearly five years ago, Logan would go on to do just about everything for the Explorer, Marana News and our sister papers. He was a reporter, photographer, editor, designer and all-around expert on the region who brought you stories about local government, schools, business, the arts and more. But whatever he was writing about it, he brought you the stories of the people who make our community as special as it is, and he will be much missed. Best of luck in your future endeavors, Logan!
Stepping into his shoes as Tucson Local Media’s new managing editor is Austin Counts. Besides his recent work as a staff writer for Tucson Local Media, Austin has also worked as a staff writer for the Nogales International, owned a small restaurant business, played rock ’n’ roll on local stages and has otherwise kept himself quite busy—though not as busy as he’s going to be as he brings you the local news about our community. Feel free to reach out to him at austin@tucsonlocalmedia.com anytime.
