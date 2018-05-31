The Pima County Board of Supervisors adopted the tentative budget for next fiscal year, which begins July 1. The vote sets the spending limit for next fiscal year’s budget. The board may still alter appropriations for departments and special funds and taxing districts but it can’t exceed the spending caps set at the May 22 meeting. Final budget adoption is scheduled for consideration by the board June 19.
Next year’s budget includes a pending decision on funding road repair. The board is expected at the June 19 meeting to vote on a proposed half-cent sales tax to fund road repairs throughout the county. That vote requires a unanimous vote of the board.
The tentative proposed total county tax rate adopted by the Board Tuesday is $5.9043 per $100 of taxable net assessed value (including an estimated $0.0459 per $100 of taxable net assessed value for the Fire District Assistance Tax that is not controlled by the board). If adopted June 19, would be a tax rate cut of 12 cents per $100 below the current fiscal year’s rate. The total rate may change if the board adopts the road repair sales tax and eliminates the 25-cent property tax rate.
Find the detailed information about the proposed FY 2019 budget online at webcms.pima.gov/government/county_budget.
