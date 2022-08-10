With a major research university right in our backyard, a strong military presence and innovative companies throughout the metro region, there’s often a plethora of interesting science, medical and technology news to be found in Southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent developments.
COVID-19 culprit
Almost three years ago, COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), a disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, was discovered in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. The virus quickly spread across the world, becoming a pandemic that took 1,026,723 lives and counting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The origin of the virus was shrouded in mystery, leading to conspiracy theories. University of Arizona researchers recently published two papers discounting many of these conspiracy theories, leaving a strong possibility for the origin of the virus: the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China. Led by University of Arizona virus evolution expert Michael Worobey, researchers tracked the start of the pandemic to the market, which sold wild animals like foxes, raccoon dogs and other live mammals. Mammals are susceptible to coronaviruses, and the virus could have jumped from animal to human hosts in the market. “In a city covering more than 3,000 square miles, the area with the highest probability of containing the home of someone who had one of the earliest COVID-19 cases in the world was an area of a few city blocks, with the Huanan market smack dab inside it,” Worobey said in a press release. Worobey heads the UA Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. The first study focused on the geographic location of cases, while the second paper analyzed the virus genomic data to see if animals in the market were, in fact, where the virus contacted a human host. The second paper was co-led by Jonathan Pekar and Joel Wertheim at the University of California, San Diego; Marc Suchard of the University of California, Los Angeles; Kristian Andersen at Scripps Research in San Diego; and Worobey. The researchers traced the virus’s early evolution with samples of its earliest genomes, then they used this data to establish parameters for molecular clock data. Clock analysis relies on the pace of genetic mutations over time. They found two lineages of SARS-CoV-2 came from two separate infections traced back to animals. Prior studies suggested the first infection came from bats and then mutated into the second lineage. Worobey wasn’t convinced by this timeline of mutation. “Otherwise, lineage A would have had to have been evolving in slow motion compared to the lineage B virus, which just doesn’t make biological sense,” Worobey said. The animals could have acquired the virus from coronavirus-carrying bats in the wild and then spread it to humans in the market. The researchers said this should be a lesson to scientists and public officials about the risks associated with live animal markets. They said comprehensive testing should be used to prevent future pandemics.
The possible cause of epilepsy
Epilepsy is a disorder that often results in seizures due to a disturbance in the electrical activity of the brain. In many cases, the underlying cause of epilepsy is unknown, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Researchers at the University of Arizona are addressing these unknowns with new research from the UA Bhattacharya Lab. The team first focused on a gene in mice that connects to the function of muscle and motor neurons. These neurons control bodily movement. The team followed this gene, finding a protein called TMEM184B that lives on neuron cell membranes. It seemed to the researchers when TMEM184B wasn’t present, the neurons were damaged. Neurons in mice fired too often when damage was present. With this in mind, lead study author Tiffany Cho and study-co-author Martha Bhattacharya moved their focus to study the corresponding protein called Tmep in fruit flies. “What we found in the fruit flies was that the neurons seem to overreact to an individual stimulus,” Bhattacharya said in a press release. Bhattacharya is an assistant professor in the Department of Neuroscience and director of the Bhattacharya Lab. To the researchers, Tmep and TMEM184B are responsible for controlling neurons and the gene that led them to these proteins could be the cause of some forms of epilepsy.
