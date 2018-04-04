The Gaslight Theatre is holding auditions for its upcoming summer show, “Gnatman,” and 2018 main stage season.
The Gaslight is seeking strong singers and actors aged 18 and older. Previous stage and performance experience required. Prepare an up-tempo song, 32 bars only. Sheet music must be in your appropriate key. An accompanist will be provided; no recorded music.
Bring a headshot and resume. There will also be a cold read. All Gaslight actors are contracted and paid.Auditions will be held at The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. on Saturday, April 21 at 2 p.m. Send questions to Heather at heather.gaslight@gmail.com.
