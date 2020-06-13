As hotshot crews and aircraft continue to battle the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains, The Pima County Sheriff's Department yesterday ordered the evacuation of neighborhoods in the area of East Golder Road and East Rollins Road. People living in the area south of East Hawser Street and east of North Lago del Oro Parkway were told to be "set" to evacuate if conditions worsen. Here is a map of the area.
Meanwhile, residents in the Catalina Foothills north of Ina Road between First Avenue and Alvernon Way were allowed to return their homes as an earlier evacuation order was lifted. However, everyone living between First Avenue and Alvernon Way north of Ina Road and everyone living between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road north of Skyline Road have been warned to remain ready to go should they need to leave their homes. Portions of Oro Valley east of Oracle Road and north of Magee Road are also warned to be "set" to evacuate.
An American Red Cross shelter is available at CDO High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.
The fire has grown to 10,387 acres, according to an incident report. Firefighters spent the night conducting a burnout operation near East Golder Ranch to protect area homes from the advancing blaze. They were expected to continue that work today until temps get too high to continue
The fire is now established in upper Ventana Canyon and Romero Canyon and is expected to continue growing toward Window Rock. Firefighters are working above the fire to try to stop the fire's progression toward Mount Lemmon and Summerhaven. Aircraft will be dropping water and retardant today.
Catalina State Park has been closed and firefighters have established a restricted area bounded along the Coronado National Forest boundary south and east to the northeast corner of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, northeast along the Forest boundary to its northeastern terminus at Sabino Creek, Sabino Creek north to the Arizona Trail, the Arizona Trail northwest to the junction with Romero Trail, and the Romero Trail northwest to Catalina State Park Nearly 400 fire personnel and multiple aircraft are fighting the Bighorn Fire.
Fire crews remind the public that drones are prohibited over the fire area, as firefighting aircraft are busy and must be grounded in drones' presence. On June 5 a drone incursion resulted in "an investigation with the drone operator being issued a violation notice."
