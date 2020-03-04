• Riders of the Purple Sage. So, yes, this is the name of what’s probably the most popular western novel in history, by Zane Grey. But it was also Arizona Opera’s first commission, back in 2017. What could be more fitting for Arizona? Heroes and villains, soaring melodies, a love story, even a scene with a stampede. Now that we think about it, it’s a wonder this didn’t get made into an opera much earlier. Be sure to check out the much-anticipated return. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $25 to $120.
• Beaded Histories: Intergenerational Knowledge and Northern Plains Beadwork. In honor of Women’s History Month, the Arizona State Museum is hosting this talk by Jessa Rae Growing Thunder, a Ph.D. student at UC Davis who comes from the Fort Peck Dakoda/Nakoda tribes of Notheastern Montana. She’ll be speaking about her work as a quill and beadwork artist, but about how indigenous women have encrypted histories into their beadwork for generations. This free talk is followed by a reception and a special beadwork exhibit. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Center for English as a Second Language (CESL) 103 on the UA campus, 1100 James E. Rogers Way. Free.
• PCC Chorale & College Singers Spring Concert. You know spring has arrived when the spring concerts start happening! At this production, several vocal groups at PCC will perform. The mixed voice Chorale will be singing songs including Ruth E. Scham’s “Snow is Falling” and the classic “Over the Rainbow,” while the select mixed-voice a cappella choir College Singers will be singing pieces including the hymn “This is my Father’s World” and Kim A. Arnesen’s “Even When He Is Silent.” Then, both groups come together to sing more pieces, including “Auld Lang Syne” and Reese Norris’ “Paper Crane.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. PCC Center for the Arts – Proscenium Theater, West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. $5 to $6.
• Intro to Forest Bathing. So, forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, does not actually involve bringing your bubble bath and shampoo into the woods. At least not the kind of forest bathing that Lee Ann Woolery, ecologist, artist and Sonoran resident, will be talking about at this event. Rather, it involves practicing mindfulness in nature and attuning your senses to your surroundings to calm your mind and spirit. It offers benefits ranging from increased energy to lower blood pressure to improved concentration. Some even find they enter a flow state! Bring an open mind and heart, but leave your loofah at home. 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday, March 11. Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. $55.
• Hansel and Gretel. Now, this might be a matter of opinion, but, if you ask me, Hansel and Gretel is one of the best fairy tales, or at LEAST the most interesting. It’s got a brother-sister team, an edible house, a terrifying villain, and a refreshing lack of romance. Did we mention the EDIBLE HOUSE? Don’t miss this performance of the show by the Red Herring Puppet Studio, an award-winning national company whose director, Lisa Sturz, has worked with the likes of Jim Henson Productions, Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm. The show comes to life with traditional marionettes, shadow puppets and classical music. 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 15, 22 and 29, plus one Saturday show on March 28. Red Herring Puppet Studio at the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road (between Macy’s and Forever 21). $8.
