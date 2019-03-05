Startups Startups and entrepreneurs across Tucson will now have access to more resources, support and talent after a formalized partnership was announced between the Tucson Metro Chamber and Startup Tucson.
According to a press release issued by the Metro chamber, the partnership will “support Tucson’s business ecosystem.”
The partnership includes a new Students & Startups membership level at the chamber, includding access to a discounted rate, mentor opportunities, an opportunity to participate in the Chamber’s Association Healthcare Plan, joint programming and networking events.
“The support of the broader business community for entrepreneurs in the early-stages of their development is critical to their scalability,” said Startup Tucson CEO Liz Pocock. “We couldn’t be more thrilled with our partnership with the Metro Chamber—it’s truly an innovative approach to making sure our local startups are receiving access to additional resources they need as they grow.”
Tucson Metro Chamber President and CEO Amber Smith said, the chamber has been advocating for businesses for 121 years, and the recently announced partnership is just another step in that mission.
“As the organization continues to thrive, evolve and collaborate, it makes sense for the Chamber’s evolution to include the dynamic startup community to serve businesses in all stages of their growth,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.