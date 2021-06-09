Encompassing Arizona. Did you know that Tohono Chul’s Exhibits Program has worked with more Arizona artists than any other organization in the state since the program began in 1985? If you haven’t had a chance to check out this exhibit yet, don’t miss it. And even if you have, come check it out again. Encompassing Arizona is a rotating invitational exhibition that presents a wide variety of artworks from established and emerging artists all across the state. If you find something you can’t leave without, you can feel good knowing that half of all sales proceeds help fund programs at Tohono Chul. Tohon Chul Main Gallery, 7366 Paseo Del Norte. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. $15 GA, with discounts for seniors, military, students and kids.
Round Up at the Ranch 5K. The Town of Oro Valley is encouraging you to get back out there! Now you’re probably thinking “A 5K in June in Arizona?” Luckily, this three-mile walk/run takes place from 6 to 10 a.m., so you can enjoy the outdoors when they temperature is tolerable. This race will take place along the multi-use path, beginning at Steam Pump Ranch and go toward Catalina State Park. Proceeds from this race benefit the OV’s Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund. Sunday, June 13 at Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. Visit orovalleyaz.gov for more information, or call Parks and Recreation at (520) 229-5050.
Cool Saturday Nights in June at the Desert Museum. Strolling through the Desert Museum is always a treat, even if you have to do it in 100-degree heat. But doing it NOT in 110-degree heat is even more of a treat. On Saturday nights in June, the Desert Museum is open until 9 p.m., so you can hang out with soaring bats, splashing beavers and glowing scorpions. If you come at the right time, you might even get to catch one of those stunning sunsets that makes you think living in the desert isn’t so bad after all. Bring a flashlight to explore, and add a beer or wine tasting if you’re feeling fancy. 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $23.95 GA, with discounts for youth, seniors, military and Arizona/Sonora residents.
(0) comments
