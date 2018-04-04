Wrong-way drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol will now face felony charges, under a law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
The bill, which Ducey called for in his January State of the State address, is part of an aggresive effort by Arizona to curb wrong-way driving. House Bill 2243 would automatically charged an impaired wrong-way driver on the highway with felony. The proposed fiscal year ’19 budget also provides funding to add resources for an enhanced Wrong-Way Driver Night Watch to improve response times to wrong-way and impaired drivers.
Curbing wrong-way driving and improving public safety are a major focus for Gov. Ducey. Two out of three wrong-way crashes are caused by impaired drivers, and often, these drivers have blood-alcohol levels more than twice the legal limit.
