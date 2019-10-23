Every year, Tucson Local Media publications the Explorer, Marana News and Foothills News host the Best of the Northwest competition—a chance for readers to nominate their favorite businesses and people on Tucson’s north side.
This year’s competition launches next month. In preparation for the 2019 edition, we’re hosting a list of last year’s categories. If there’s something you believe is missing and would like to see added to Best of the Northwest before it kicks off in September, email Managing Editor Logan Burtch-Buus at logan@tucsonlocalmedia.com. Please include “Best of the Northwest” in the subject line.
We’re looking forward to this year’s contest, details of which will be released soon.
2018 Best of the Northwest categories
Retail and Services
Best appliance/hardware store
Best art gallery
Best auto repair shop
Best bicycle shop
Best book store
Best dry cleaner
Best florist
Best home repair
Best hotel/resort
Best jewelry store
Best landscaping service/maintenance
Best mom and pop shop
Best movie theater
Best nursery/garden center
Best pet grooming
Best physical therapy provider
Best place for family fun
Best place for a kid’s birthday party
Best pool care
Best shopping center
Best veterinary clinic
Best women’s apparel
Food and Drink
Best Asian food
Best bakery
Best barbecue
Best beer on tap
Best breakfast
Best burger
Best Catalina restaurant
Best cocktails
Best coffee house
Best date night dining
Best dessert
Best fine dining
Best gourmet food store
Best Greek food
Best Indian food
Best Italian food
Best Marana restaurant
Best margarita
Best Mexican food
Best Oro Valley restaurant
Best pizza
Best sports bar
Best steak house
Best sushi
Best wings
Retirement Living
Best active living community
Best assisted living community
Best memory care facility
Sports and Recreation
Best bike trail
Best fitness center/gym
Best golf course
Best gymnastics studio
Best hiking trail
Best park
Best place to take visitors
Best yoga studio
Health and Beauty
Best acupuncture
Best chiropractor
Best dentist
Best eye care
Best hospital
Best massage therapy
Best nail salon
Best orthodontist
Best pediatrician
Best hair salon
Best skin care
Community Services
Best community leader
Best first responder agency
Best school
Best nonprofit
Best religious organization
Best teacher
