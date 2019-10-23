Best of the Northwest

Every year, Tucson Local Media publications the Explorer, Marana News and Foothills News host the Best of the Northwest competition—a chance for readers to nominate their favorite businesses and people on Tucson’s north side.

This year’s competition launches next month. In preparation for the 2019 edition, we’re hosting a list of last year’s categories. If there’s something you believe is missing and would like to see added to Best of the Northwest before it kicks off in September, email Managing Editor Logan Burtch-Buus at logan@tucsonlocalmedia.com. Please include “Best of the Northwest” in the subject line.

We’re looking forward to this year’s contest, details of which will be released soon.

2018 Best of the Northwest categories

Retail and Services

Best appliance/hardware store

Best art gallery

Best auto repair shop

Best bicycle shop

Best book store

Best dry cleaner

Best florist

Best home repair

Best hotel/resort

Best jewelry store

Best landscaping service/maintenance

Best mom and pop shop

Best movie theater

Best nursery/garden center

Best pet grooming

Best physical therapy provider

Best place for family fun

Best place for a kid’s birthday party

Best pool care

Best shopping center

Best veterinary clinic

Best women’s apparel

Food and Drink

Best Asian food

Best bakery

Best barbecue

Best beer on tap

Best breakfast

Best burger

Best Catalina restaurant

Best cocktails

Best coffee house

Best date night dining

Best dessert

Best fine dining

Best gourmet food store

Best Greek food

Best Indian food

Best Italian food

Best Marana restaurant

Best margarita

Best Mexican food

Best Oro Valley restaurant

Best pizza

Best sports bar

Best steak house

Best sushi

Best wings

Retirement Living

Best active living community

Best assisted living community

Best memory care facility

Sports and Recreation

Best bike trail

Best fitness center/gym

Best golf course

Best gymnastics studio

Best hiking trail

Best park

Best place to take visitors

Best yoga studio

Health and Beauty

Best acupuncture

Best chiropractor

Best dentist

Best eye care

Best hospital

Best massage therapy

Best nail salon

Best orthodontist

Best pediatrician

Best hair salon

Best skin care

Community Services

Best community leader

Best first responder agency

Best school

Best nonprofit

Best religious organization

Best teacher

