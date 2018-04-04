Thousands of children will be walking and biking to approximately 50 schools throughout Pima County as part of the county’s Walk ’n’ Roll to School Day on Friday, April 6. Motorists should be aware that more students and families will be out in numbers discovering healthy, car-free ways to get to school.
Pima County sponsors the annual event to encourage active ways for children to get to school and to improve air quality and safety around schools and neighborhoods.
“It’s always exciting to see schools engaging in this beneficial event for our community and our families.,” said bicycle and pedestrian educator Ignacio Rivera de Rosales.
The county also provides prices and incentives to schools, including kick scooters, pencils and color pointers to promote the event.
Many participating schools also receive special bicycle and/or pedestrian safety training from Pima County. The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality’s Clean Air Program also assists with the event by being available to provide educational and engaging school presentations about air quality, the environment and the benefits to reducing motor vehicle trips and engine idling for the health of the community.
For more information on, contact de Rosales at 789-6947 or Ignacio.ReiveradeRosales@pima.gov. For mor information on the international event and creative ideas, visit walkbiketoschool.org.
