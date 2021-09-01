Reptile Ramble. I’m going to be honest. For living in the desert, and for how much I love seeing little lizards scurrying around, I know an embarrassingly little amount about reptiles. If you too suffer from a deficit of reptile knowledge, this Friday event at Tohono Chul just might help you get to where you need to be. Learn how to identify local Sonoran reptiles, get the answers to burning questions like, “Why is that lizard doing a push-up?” and even meet some new reptile pals. 10 a.m. on Fridays from Aug. 27 to Nov. 12 at Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Admission is $15 general, $13 for seniors, military and students, $6 for kids 5 to 12, and free for members and kids under 5.
Princess Mononoke. The Loft Cinema, Tucson’s favorite art house movie theatre, is screening one of the grandest animated movies ever released from Japan. From the director of Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke shows a fantastical, medieval world caught up in the struggles between humans, gods and nature. It’s got most everything you’d want in a movie: thrilling action sequences, beautiful watercolor backgrounds, a soaring musical score, and a girl who was raised by wolves. Basically, if you know the director Hayao Miyazaki or his longtime studio partner Studio Ghibli, you know the type of magical animation you’re in for. 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4. 2 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 5 and 6. $8 general admission. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
The Conundrum at Camp Catalina. Have you had a chance to catch any of the shows in Live Theatre Workshop’s Mini Summer Season? This children’s theatre show, written by Tyler West and directed by Amanda Gremel, with music by David Ragland, is a great one to see with the kids. You’ll join the group over at Camp Catalina for the first-ever Woodland Games. They’ll be competing in a series of woodland skills, like tentmaking, knot tying, crafting and (perhaps most critically) s’more eating. But don’t worry. There will be plenty of drama and mysteries along the way. Runs Sunday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. Children’s Theatre on the Live Theatre Workshop Campus, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $10 kids and $12 adults.
Wrapped in Color: Legacies of the Mexican Serape. The Arizona State Museum is finally reopening! And their first exhibit tells the story of the iconic textiles of historic and contemporary Indigenous, Mexican and New Mexican cultures. The show’s guest curator and featured weaver is renowned Zapotec textile artist Porfirio Gutiérrez, whose designs draw on both cultural legacies and personal experiences. While the show features actual serapes, photographs, illustrations and videos, it also aims to teach about the spiritual significance, history and artistic traditions that underly the art. Opens Tuesday, Aug. 24. Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Arizona State Museum, 1013 E. University Blvd. $8 adults, free for 17 and
under.
Friday Night Concerts at Steam Pump Ranch. The Town of Oro Valley is continuing their free community concert series at Steam Pump Ranch on Friday, Sept. 3. Now that it’s no longer the dead center of summer, and monsoons aren’t overflowing everything, the evenings are actually kinda nice around these parts! The latest band are local rockers Final Approach, who will be covering hits from the 1950s through the ‘90s. The Town of Oro Valley asks that all attendees maintain six feet of physical distancing and masks are strongly recommended when physical distancing cannot be observed. No outside alcohol will be allowed. A Food truck and a smoothie vendor will have treats available for purchase. Beer and wine will be available from the Oro Valley Lions Club and Hensley Beverage Company. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. Free.
