Nonprofits doing charitable work in Pima and Santa Cruz counties can now apply for grant funding from The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona’s COVID-19 relief funds, which launched last month.
The foundation unveiled the Community Support and Nonprofit Event Relief funds in an effort to shore up the finances of those hit hardest during the pandemic.
The community support fund provides grants ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 to nonprofits “serving Arizona’s most vulnerable,” and focuses on those providing basic human needs and access to healthcare.
The nonprofit event relief fund offers grants ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 to organizations that canceled fundraising efforts.
Major contributors to the funds include Tucson Electric Power, The David and Lura Lovell Foundation, South32, The Stocker Foundation, Thomas R. Brown Foundations, Vitalyst Health Foundation, and foundation donors.
“These uncertain times require a commitment to working together across sectors to address this crisis today and into the future,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Slint Marble, in a statement. “We offer our deep thanks and gratitude to the generous community donors, local foundations and corporations, and community partners who have truly stepped up to support our nonprofit community in Pima and Santa Cruz Counties."
Looking to apply for a grant? Go online to cfsaz.org or call (520) 770-0800.
