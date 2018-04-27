There are many areas in the country that are causing bidding wars, houses moving before they reach the public and sky rocketing prices. The high- density areas such as Seattle, San Francisco, Denver and Austin, Texas are being impacted by this.
Unusual growth is also occurring in smaller places such as Boise, Idaho and Billings, Montana. This type of activity can cause a frenzy, which can result in poor decision making. It is important for government and businesses to stay grounded during these times. Traditionally, when the economic climate of business is growing strong, housing is booming.
We in Southern Arizona have not yet seen this type of spike, but we are seeing a steady, normal, real estate market in the area. First quarter statistics from the Multiple Listing Service shows 621 single family homes closed with an average sold price of $310,516. Compared to 2017 of first quarter, the single family homes demonstrated a little more volume at 653, but average sales price was $289,238.
Average square feet sold jumped in 2018 to $150.65 from a 2017 average square footage price of $139.25 per square foot. Days on the Market for both periods only changed by one day. Townhomes and condos sales from first quarter 2017 compared to first quarter 2018, show an increase in average sales price from $191,889 to $206,666.
Average square footage continues to rise from $133.38 to $146.62 in 2018 for townhomes and condos. These statistics demonstrate that we continue to see average sales price growth increasing with little change in volume of sales. All of the above statistics were taken from the Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona.
In order to see a stronger growth spurt in our area, we need more business ventures to visit. The anchor companies such as Raytheon and the University of Arizona will continue to draw new residents to our area, along with the most recent, Caterpillar, moving their headquarters to Tucson.
According to Dave Perry, CEO and president of the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce, there is a lot happening in the business world in our area. Commercial projects are setting the tone for more growth in our area. Nakoma Sky and Quail Park at Oro Valley, Assisted Living Centers, will provide seniors the opportunity to move to a more comfortable living environment and could attract out of state individuals. Resale homes will be on the rise when these centers open their doors. These healthcare facilities will require us to tap into talent from other parts of the country, hopefully drawing more residential sales. When there is economic growth, residential growth comes, too.
Simple View, a digital technical company that promotes destination markets around the world is relocating from Tucson to Oro Valley. That purchase of a building will only bring more stability to the business community and continued expansion will bring more employment. Roche Tissue Diagnostics, formerly Ventana Medical System, has seen more than 300 additional positions in the past several years, resulting in almost 1,300 current employees.
The Town of Oro Valley has restructured zoning of some undeveloped commercial land to allow prospective business developers flexibility and the opportunity to do due diligence quicker and with more ease. In addition, Dave Perry also stated that with two fast food chains closing in Oro Valley, Rooney Ranch will provide a new home for Starbucks, which will have a drive through window that many residents on-the-go will applaud.
The Town of Marana is projecting 700 new home construction builds for their fiscal year. These homes are being built west of Interstate 10. Marana is preparing for the business growth as well.
Speaking with Mary Rittmann, senior director of public relations and communications for Visit Tucson, she was excited about the growth of visitors in Tucson. While she said they don’t have the numbers, she did share that there were double digit revenue increases from 2016 to 2017 in per available rooms in the hotel industry.
This organization has comprehensive programs to market Tucson and the area. Its Leisure Travel Department has a digital online print campaign that attracts visitors. There is a Sports Program that reaches out to youth and amateur sports organizations such as United States Tennis Association, USA Cycling and USA Rugby to direct these groups to use our facilities.
Oro Valley has served as a venue for the United States Tennis Association Youth Tournaments for years and continues to build on that. Finally, they have a Business Program with a sales force of six, that attends trade shows and meets with Meeting Planners to bring more business meetings and conventions to the community.
What does this all mean? It means the more visitors that come to our area, the more likely people will start considering this area, not only as retirement area, but also as a place for second and third careers and startup companies.
Our continued business growth throughout Tucson and the northwest area will bring new residents, new talent, skilled workers and fresh ideas. The real estate market will flourish as the economy grows in small but steady increments. We continue to make our area one of the best places to live in the United States.
While there will always be controversy in decision making, growth and expansion of communities, the business minded individuals and government will continue to work closely to ensure that the foundation of our area will continue to hold to family values, sound schools, community assistance and a place to enjoy life and cherish for years to come.
