Police Beat

Sick and Speeding
After being spotted driving nearly 20 mph over the speed limit, one woman’s night went from bad to worse after alcohol was found in her system.
Around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, an Oro Valley Police Department Officer traveling northbound on North La Cañada Drive noticed a red Chevy sedan ahead of him drift over the fog line. As the officer was catching up to the driver, he indicated in his report that his radar registered the driver travelling 61 mph in a 45 mph zone. After the driver drifted lanes again, the officer initiated a traffic stop just north of the West Naranja Drive intersection.
The officer made contact with the female driver, who said she was speeding because her 13-year-old daughter was sick at home—and crossed over the fog lines because she was talking on her cell phone. After asking for identification and insurance, the officer noted in his report the presence of “a moderate odor of intoxicants.” The woman told the officer she’d drank two beers earlier in the night.
The woman was asked to exit the vehicle, and reportedly did so slowly. The woman also gave several indications during roadside sobriety tests that she was under the influence, the officer reported.
A preliminary breath test was administered, resulting in a blood alcohol level readout of .151. After a blood draw, the woman was issued a suspension on her license and was cited and released to her father, with charges for DUI, speeding and unsafe lane changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.