A night of drinking ended poorly for one man after an officer took note of his poor driving habits.
Just after midnight on Saturday, June 1, an OVPD officer driving northbound on North Oracle Road near East Rudasill Road noticed a black BMW in a nearby lot, driving through the parking spaces. While waiting at the light, the officer noted in a report seeing the taillights of that vehicle heading east down Rudasill.
The officer followed the driver onto North First Avenue. When the vehicle approached the light at West River Road, it almost came to a complete stop where the right turn lane begins, according to a report. Once at the red light, the BMW failed to come to a complete stop, and later drifted onto the fog line.
Once stopped, the driver told the officer he’d been at a friend’s house. According to the report, the man denied drinking, though he had bloodshot eyes, a flushed face and a slight slur to his speech. The man blew a .074 on a breathalyzer, and was later charged with DUI and failure to stop at a red light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.