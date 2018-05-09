Police Beat

That’s…not my car
On Saturday, April 28 an Oro Valley Police Department Officer responded to a call at Noble Hops after a man with red hair left the establishment, clearly intoxicated, to get into a vehicle.
The suspect was quickly located by the officer in the parking lot. Within the police report, the officer noted that a man was asleep in the passenger seat of a black Volvo sedan. Several employees were also pointing to the vehicle when the officer arrived.
The officer made contact with the man while simultaneously taking a photograph of the man, and asked him to step out of the vehicle. The man did so, and the officer noted that he was “unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.”
To make matters worse, the officer then found out the man was not the owner of the vehicle, nor did he have permission to enter the sedan. The owner of the vehicle said she had left it unlocked, and was informed by the officer that was not a wise idea. The suspect also took the woman’s wallet, though she did not wish to seek prosecution.
The officer placed the man under arrest for public nuisance and booked into Pima County Jail—and trespassed from Noble Hops.
