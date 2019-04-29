A dozen migrants lost in the desert southwest of Tucson were located by Border Patrol agents over the weekend, capping of a busy two days that included five different 9-1-1 calls and two rescue beacon activations.
On Saturday, April 27, agents from the Ajo station responded to two separate rescue beacon activations in the Cabeza Prieta Wildlife Refuge, according to the agency. The agents found four Hondurans and one Mexican national illegally present in the country. Everyone appeared to be in good health and did not require any medical attention.
Later that afternoon, Casa Grande Station agents assisted by a Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team responded to three separate 9-1-1 distress calls from migrants lost in the desert.
After extensive searches, agents were able to find all the respective callers, and several additional people, who traveled with them. Five foreign nationals from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico were taken into custody. An adult man in one of the groups required medical attention and was transported to local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The following afternoon Three Points Station agents responded to two separate distress calls. The callers claimed to be lost in the desert for multiple days after crossing the border illegally. Although tired and frightened, both men were found in good health.
According to Border Patrol, all foreign nationals taken into custody during the rescue efforts will be processed for immigration violations.
