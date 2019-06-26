After drinking a fair bit of vodka while walking home, one woman’s night ended in the hospital instead of a jail cell.
Around 9 p.m. on Friday, June 12, Oro Valley Police Department officers responded to the area of West Ina Road and North Via Ponte after a woman was reported laying along the side of the road who “appeared to be in distress,” according to a police report.
Officers made contact with a woman who reportedly tried to hide an open bottle in her backpack once she saw the police. The suspect, who had “red watery bloodshot eyes” said she was walking home after recently getting into an argument with her mother. While speaking, the woman has a noticeable sway and slurred speech, one officer noted.
According to the woman, she recently left her mother’s house and stopped by Safeway to pick up something to drink, though she was by that point lost—by her own admission—trying to find a bus stop.
Golder Ranch Fire Districts arrived shortly thereafter and assessed the woman’s health, and authorities ultimately came to the conclusion that transportation to a local hospital for further treatment would be a suitable alternative to any criminal prosecution.
Though she declined to allow officers to search her backpack, a large bottle of vodka was confiscated from her bag that appeared to be half empty.
