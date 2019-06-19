Police Beat

Five Star Service
Though he picked up charges for driving under the influence, one man was so impressed with the Oro Valley Police Department he decided to leave a positive Yelp review.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 2 an OVPD officer traveling northbound on North Oracle Road spotted a white SUV leaving the Putney’s parking lot, heading the same direction. The officer noted in a report that the driver was weaving within their lane, and driving over the reflective lane dividers. Near West Ina Road, the officer paced the SUV as it drove 58 mph in a 45 mph zone while driving on the fog line. The officer pulled the vehicle over, and made contact with a male driver and three passengers.
The officer indicated in a report that the driver admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and driving without his registration and insurance, though he was able to produce a license. While speaking with the man, the officer noted he had bloodshot, watery eyes, a flushed face and slurred speech—and that an odor of intoxicants was coming from his breath.
During roadside sobriety testing, the man gave several more indications he was intoxicated, including failure to perform the walk-and-turn test and a poor performance holding one leg in the air. The officer then administered a preliminary breath test—with a result of .156 BAC. The man was then taken to the department’s main station, where a blood draw was conducted.
In the report, the officer noted that the man was “satisfied” with his police encounter, and submitted a 5-star Yelp review: “Just got caught with a DUI and these guys are great…I was wrong for driving drunk but these guys are professionals. A+ character from the beginning.”
Unfortunately, Tucson Local Media was unable to track down the review.
