Police Beat

Sloshed and sassy
A woman had a rough morning on Monday, May 21, when a night (and morning) of heavy drinking caused her to get a one-way trip to the Pima County jail for driving under the influence, according to an OVPD report.
The woman’s rough morning began just after 7 a.m. when her convertible was located in the parking lot of Vantage Credit Union on West Magee Road after several drivers phoned in her vehicle for dangerous driving maneuvers.
The responding officer found the suspect in the parking lot with red, watery and bloodshot eyes, unable to stand up without swaying significantly, the report said. The odor of alcohol was clear on the driver’s breath.
The woman failed several field sobriety tests, telling the officer her last drink was around 11 p.m. the night before, before responding to a request for further tests by saying, “I don’t want to even do the tests, just take me,” the report said.
The officer subsequently found an open bottle of vodka in the woman’s purse and an open water bottle filled with beer in the cup holder, according to the report. All of the above actions led to the woman’s trip to jail, where she was charged with DUI-slightest degree and DUI BAC .08 or higher and released to her father.
