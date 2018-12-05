Police Beat

Dabbing Dorados
A pair of Canyon del Oro students picked up charges for drug use after one young man reported an alarming reaction to smoking marijuana before class.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, the Oro Valley Police Department School Resource Officers working at Canyon del Oro High School were called to the physical education office after one of the P.E. students told his teacher he’d smoked from a “dab” pen and did not feel well.
One of the officers wrote in his report that the student looked “very disheveled” and stated he was “dizzy, nauseous and that his heart was racing.” The officer noted that the young man had “very” red, watery eyes, was experiencing tremors in his hands and body while sitting down and had a heart rate of 132.
The student was escorted to the nurse’s office. Along the way, he admitted to the officer that he’d never smoked a dab before (marijuana oil of a high potency), and took a five-second hit from his friend’s pen. The Golder Ranch Fire District was eventually called, though the student was not transported to a medical facility based on the results of on-site evaluations.
Despite getting the all clear from paramedics, the student picked up a charge for use of a narcotic drug and violation of a drug-free school zone.
The student also told officers who the smoking device belonged to, and that student admitted to his role in the morning’s affairs—earning himself the same charges, plus an additional charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.
