A Nighthawk ended her week with a pair of misdemeanor charges, and a hangover, after teacher caught on to her drinking.
Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, and OVPD officer working at Ironwood Ridge was informed by a teacher that a student was possibly drunk at school. The student reportedly left class to use the restroom, and left behind a water bottle filled with a liquid “that smelled like alcohol.”
The officer then checked in with school security, who found the student in a nearby restroom. According to the police report, the young woman’s speech was slurred and she emanated a strong odor of intoxicants.
According to the school nurse, the young woman also failed a series of field sobriety tests.
The officer noted in his report that when he entered the school office, he “immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol.”
The student later blew a .155 on a breathalyzer, and was arrested and released to her mother with charges for minor in consumption and minor in possession.
