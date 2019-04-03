Despite his best efforts, one man’s attempt to cash in a five-finger discount ended with shoplifting charges and a trip to jail for outstanding warrants.
Around 7:40 p.m. Monday, March 18, an OVPD officer was dispatched to the Kohl’s at North Oracle and East Magee roads after the business’ loss prevention spotted a man trying to conceal merchandise while in the fitting room.
The officer was told by staff that the man was seen entering a fitting room after taking a “large quantity” of apparel with him. A short time later, the man was seen “briskly” walking out of the store with just a grey hat in his possession. Staff then found an empty cologne bottle and clothing price tags in the fitting room.
Though he was able to leave the store and get into a vehicle, the suspect was later apprehended by other officers who conducted a traffic stop on the getaway car.
Nearly $160 of product was found on the thief, who was cited and released for shoplifting but sent to jail for active arrest warrants.
