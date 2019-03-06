The Oro Valley Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Trevor Draegeth in connection to the death of his wife, Laurie, 40. Trevor has been arrested for first degree murder.
Oro Valley Police responded to the Draegeth home the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 12 after Trevor called authorities to report that his wife committed suicide. According to a press release issued by OVPD, officers arrived on scene to find Laurie with “obvious gunshot trauma.”
She was pronounced dead on scene. The police department referred to the incident as a “complex” investigation last month, and the death was being investigated as suspicious.
According to OVPD, two small children who were asleep at the time of the incident were placed with family, and have remained with extended family during the duration of this investigation.
Based on the department’s investigation, probable cause was established for the arrest of Trevor.
According to the medical examiner's report obtained by Tucson Local Media. Laurie was killed by a "perforating gunshot wound to the head." The death was ruled a homicide by Eric D. Peters, MD from the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner.
The examiner's report indicates that the Draegeths were "involved in an altercation" at the time of Laurie's death. No bullet was recovered.
A mugshot has not yet been made publicly available.
