Police Beat

Costly breakup
One Oro Valley man’s month-long relationship began an interesting new phase after his girlfriend took off with $600 and his rental car, leaving him unable to return the past-due vehicle.
An Oro Valley Police Department officer responded to the Encantada at Steam Pump apartments Friday, Jan. 25 just before 12:45 p.m. in reference to a possible stolen vehicle. According to the text recorded by the officer in the police report, the complainant said his girlfriend had stolen $600 from his bedroom two days prior and took his rental car. The man told the officer that this wasn’t the first time the woman had pulled a similar stunt.
Matters were complicated further when the man received a text message stating the car was left at an apartment complex on North Stone Avenue and East Roger Road. While he didn’t speak directly with his girlfriend, he was told via text message that she was spending time with another man only known as “Slim.”
After giving the responding officer a description of his girlfriend, the man said they’d been dating about a month and were living together. The man said he kept his keys on a kitchen cabinet in plain sight, and had previously let the woman drive the 2019 silver Toyota.
After being given his victim’s rights, the man received another update: The vehicle has been picked up by someone else, and the girlfriend was now on a bus leaving Tucson.
The man was then told that because the vehicle was not registered in his name, the rental company would have to report it stolen.
