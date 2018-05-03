Police Beat

A short flight
Just after midnight on Sunday, April 15 an Oro Valley Police Department officer patrolling near Ironwood Ridge High School noticed a vehicle in the west parking lot with its headlights on.
The officer made contact with the vehicle, and before long suspected the young man to be under the influence of some intoxicant. After having the suspect step out, the officer began to conduct sobriety tests. The officer also noted in a report that the hood of the vehicle was warm.
The driver performed poorly on his sobriety tests. While another responding officer was preparing a preliminary breath test, the driver “started to go back to his vehicle.” An officer gave verbal commands to get out of the vehicle—and the young man fled.
Another officer caught up with the suspect and took him to the ground without use of any nonlethal weapons. As he was being subdued, the driver said he was 17 years old and wished to call his mother. The suspect was later identified as an 18 year old.
The man was brought to the OVPD main station, where he did not consent to a blood draw, though a warrant for one was obtained. The man was then booked into Pima County’s jail with several charges: Driving under the influence, committing an unlawful act (as a minor in consumption) while in control of a motor vehicle.
