Police Beat

Conflict brewing
A possible domestic violence incident was thwarted at the Golf Villas Apartments on La Cañada Drive in Oro Valley Friday, Dec. 28.
The victim’s male acquaintance, who was reportedly drinking at a friend’s house down the street, called her to see if he could come over, and did so despite her telling him “no,” the police report said.
The suspect then accosted the victim, banging on the apartment door, forcing the victim to open it.
The man then proceeded to barge into the residence, brushing by the victim’s shoulder. The victim threatened to call the police, which forced the suspect to flee the unit, the report said.
Neither the woman nor her 2-year-old daughter was injured in the incident, though the woman acknowledged that her threat to call the police was likely what prevented any harm.
She asked that the male suspect be trespassed from her residence, and a subsequent Pima County Sheriff’s check on the suspect resulted in him being sent to University Medical Center in Tucson for evaluation, according to the report.
Editor’s Note: For more police reports, go to Explorernews.com and click “Police and Crime” under the Features tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.