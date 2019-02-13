HALLE-LOOT-JAH
A local thief decided to set their sights on an Oro Valley church by breaking into donation boxes, a recent report indicates.
An Oro Valley Police Department officer responded to the St. Mark’s Church on West Tangerine Road Monday, Jan. 28 just after 10 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft. Once on the scene, the officer met with the church’s business manager.
According to the report, four of the church’s donation boxes were broken into on two separate occasions. The business manager told the officer she had no idea who would steal from the church, and that she personally collects the donations on the same day every week.
The woman said she first noticed something was amiss sometime between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, and had the locks changed “with a stronger lock cylinder.” On Jan. 28, the woman said she again found donation boxes damaged “by means of having the lid pried.” On both occasions, the woman estimated that $250 was stolen from the church.
After speaking with the business manager further, the officer indicated in the report that the church did not utilize cameras within its buildings, and remained open throughout the day. The only overnight access, the officer reported, was by the contracted janitorial crew.
Acting as the lawful representative for St. Mark’s, the woman was issued victim’s rights and told the officer they would consider other options for donations.
