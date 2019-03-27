A pair of Canyon del Oro High School students went home with drug charges after a security officer spotted them passing items between them in a campus bathroom.
Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5 an Oro Valley Police Officer working on campus was told by a staff member that when he entered the bathroom one of the boys was fumbling with an item and trying to conceal it in his sweatshirt pocket. When confronted, the student said it was a vaporizer with a cartridge which he later admitted contained THC oil.
The other young man admitted to owning the paraphernalia.
During a search of the students, a black pouch with the word “Mafia” written on it containing two more cartridges of an “oily” substance inside was found in one of their backpacks, according to a police report.
Both students were cited and released to a parent or guardian for unlawful possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of paraphernalia and violation of a drug free school zone—all of which are class four felonies.
