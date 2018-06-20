Police Beat

An idle mistake
A car thief’s dream came true when the owner of a gold Honda Civic left his vehicle running and unlocked while shopping in the Office Depot parking lot at 7081 N. Thornydale Road.
According to a Marana Police Department report, the owner claimed he left the car on to keep it cool while he went inside the store to make a quick purchase around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30. When he came back out roughly three minutes later, his car was gone.
He called the police and the responding officer did a sweep of the area and talked to the adjacent stores’ employees, who all said they didn’t see anything.
Marana police followed up with this case with surveillance video from the nearby Target is available. Unfortunately, the owner paid the ultimate price for an air-conditioned ride.
Honest drunk
An intoxicated woman immediately knew her fate when a police officer pulled her over on North Oracle Road.
According to an Oro Valley Police Department report, when the officer approached the woman’s car just before 10 p.m. on Monday, June 4, she pulled up her window and began talking to someone on the phone. The officer could hear her conversation as she told the person on the line she was “f**ked” and that she was about to “get a DUI.”
The woman was pulled over after completing a right hand merge with her car’s left hand blinker on, drifting in the roadway and driving at various speeds.
Once the stop was initiated, the officer saw an open bottle of vodka sitting on the back floorboard of her car. When the woman opened the door to acknowledge the officer, she remained on the phone while the officer asked her questions because she said she “knows what’s up.”
The woman definitely did know what was up, and after failing physical sobriety tests the woman was arrested for DUI and unsafe lane change before being transported to the Oro Valley Police Main Station. Her car was also towed.
Editor’s Note: For more police reports, go to Explorernews.com and click “Police and Crime” under the Features tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.