One Ironwood Ridge High School student left campus with a handful of charges after bringing marijuana oil to school.
On Tuesday, April 23, an OVPD officer working at Ironwood Ridge was told by school administration that a student was found in possession of a THC pen while in the bathroom.
According to the report, the young man was found by security in between classes with a THC Cartridge labeled “EXOTIC CARTS.” While being interviewed by the officer, the student admitted to buying the drugs for $30 from someone on Snapchat who goes by the name “THAAKID,” who is not a student at the school.
The student admitted to smoking earlier that day, and said he shares with other students.
