Police Beat

Dead drunk and driving
A woman that told officers she had consumed three beers while driving from San Manuel to Tucson was arrested just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 for driving under the influence in Oro Valley, according to an Oro Valley Police Department report.
The woman told the responding officer she did not have a driver’s license, and had red, watery eyes and slurred speech. She had made a series of dangerous maneuvers, weaving through traffic on Oracle Road, prompting her police activity.
The woman admitted to consuming alcohol, telling the officer she drank the brews on her commute, and subsequently failed multiple field sobriety tests, resulting in her arrest for DUI, slightest degree.
Drinking and (not) thinking
A teenaged male was cited for underage drinking near the convergence of West Lost Dutchman and North Copper Spring Trail in Oro Valley on Tuesday, March 20 after police were called to a party, according to an OVPD report.
The teenager was spotted walking away from a cul de sac that had around 50 people in it at one point, and was asked by the responding officer if he had consumed any alcohol, according to the report.
The suspect, who is a minor, told the officer he had not consumed said beverages, before later admitting to doing just that. He was found by the officer to have an empty beer can in his pants during the officer’s contact with him, which he said he found and picked up at the location, the report said.
The young man blew a .04 on the breathalyzer, resulting in a citation for minor in consumption and was released to his father, the report said.
Editor’s Note: For more police reports, go to Explorernews.com and click “Police and Crime” under the Features tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.