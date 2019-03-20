Police Beat

Wasted Effort
An extremely intoxicated northside man made a valiant attempt at appearing alert and composed when caught illegally behind the wheel—until learning he was going to jail—at which point he totally made up for it, according to an Oro Valley Police Department report.
A park ranger called OVPD for backup Friday, Feb. 22 just after 5 p.m. regarding a male in a blue Dodge near the entrance to Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road. The ranger first saw the truck parked “at an odd angle” facing the Visitors’ Center before it suddenly zoomed straight toward the building, nearly hitting an informational sign near the doorway.
Police officers were on the scene quickly enough to stop the man still near the park. They saw his driver’s license required his vehicle to have an ignition-interlock device—which it didn’t.
Asked to exit his truck, he had to lean heavily on his door for support just to stand up, but he seemed to decide it was OK to keep clinging to the door as long as he was upright. He listened quietly and attentively to his Miranda rights and promptly nodded in agreement to answering questions.
Responding to the first question—how much alcohol he’d consumed that day—he simply said, “Nothing,” though slurring so badly the word was difficult to understand (emitting “an overwhelming odor of intoxicants” even during that brief opening of his mouth). He similarly communicated a firm denial of having ingested any drugs while his watery, bloodshot eyes continued to “bulge.”
Asked if he was capable of some field sobriety tests, he stated (slurred), “Of course.” Meanwhile the officer “noted that he appeared to have urinated in his pants.”
Since he was absolutely unfit for completing the tests—unable to keep his gaze steady and repeatedly falling when trying to stand unassisted—he agreed to a preliminary breath test.
This showed his intoxication level to be more than four times the legal limit.
Finally, as he was handcuffed for drunk driving and placed in the patrol vehicle, the subject suddenly seemed to realize his drunkenness had been detected.
He almost instantaneously turned from passive to aggressive. He continued to yell random curses throughout the rest of the car trip and his booking process, continuing his obscene screams even from an isolated holding cell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.