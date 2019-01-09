Police Beat

Stoned and stupid
A man was cited in Oro Valley Thursday, Dec. 29 after his speeding escapade down North Oracle Road netted him in hot water.
The suspect was pulled over just after 10 p.m. after the responding officer from the Oro Valley Police Department clocked the GMC truck he was driving traveling above 65 mph in a 55 mph zone, the report said. The officer eventually caught up to the southbound driver around Innovation Park, and was able to initiate a traffic stop.
The suspect was found to be driving on a suspended license, and admitting to possessing marijuana, which netted him an extra charge for possession after 2.2 grams of weed were found in the vehicle.
The driver also picked up a speeding charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.