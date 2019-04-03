A brief verbal exchange quickly turned into a fight between two fast food employees in Oro Valley after one of the men reportedly “lost it.”
An Oro Valley Police Department Officer responded to the McDonalds located at North First Avenue and North Oracle Road just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17 after an employee reported a coworker “shoving him against the wall,” according to the police report.
After making contact with the alleged victim, the officer met with the suspect inside of the store. The man told the officer he and his coworker were having “give and take” throughout the night by saying things to agitate one another.
The suspect said he was cleaning dishes when his coworker approached him and asked to use the sprayer. The suspect said he told the other man to “say please,” which he did, though the suspect told the officer he still felt disrespected.
The man responded to the perceived insult by shoving his coworker against the wall, he admitted to the officer, and telling the other man that he “needed to stop.” The officer then heard a similar tale from the alleged victim.
With the two stories, and video surveillance capturing the incident promised by the store’s manager, the officer cited and released the suspect for assault.
