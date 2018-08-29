Police Beat

Three’s company
Two men and a woman who were well acquainted with law enforcement were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after their in-car drug binge was interrupted by an undercover Oro Valley Police Department officer, according to an OVPD report. The trio were cited on Wednesday, Aug. 15 after their car pulled into the parking lot of BedRoxx on West Ina Road after it was closed, staying in the area for more than 10 minutes as the officer watched from afar.
The officer made contact with the car’s owner, and her two male friends, with each admitting to having drug paraphernalia on them.
All three were written up on paraphernalia citations, with two of the suspects getting a stern warning about their warrants for previous malfeasances, the report said.
