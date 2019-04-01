A man is dead after being involved in a fatal shooting with a Marana Police Department Officer on Sunday, March 31.
At approximately 7:58 a.m. MPD received a 911 call from an adult female who reported an “unknown problem” occurring inside a residence located in the 7400 block of West Crimson Ridge Drive, which is near the Continental Reserve area.
Police say the preliminary information they received from the call was that a male suspect was inside the home and was stabbing another male. They also learned that the male suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Juan Padilla, was stabbing the female 911 caller as well.
An MPD officer arrived at the scene at approximately 8:01 a.m. The adult male victim was found in the front yard on the ground with “obvious critical wounds” from the stabbing. The man told the officer that two additional people were inside the house, and screaming could be heard coming from within, according to an MPD press release.
The officer then entered the house and confronted Padilla who was positioned on top of the female 911 caller. She had also sustained “obvious critical wounds” by that point.
The release states Padilla ignored commands from the officer to drop his knife. During this confrontation, the officer discharged his duty handgun and struck Padilla.
“Despite life-saving efforts by MPD officers and Northwest Fire District (NWFD) personnel, the suspect succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on-scene,” the release states.
Padilla’s next of kin have been notified of his death. The MPD officer was not injured during the incident and there are no additional suspects in this case.
A Northwest Fire District crew transported the male and female victims to a local trauma hospital, according to the release. Police have not provided their names or the current state of their conditions.
MPD has indicated that detectives have begun an investigation and have processed the crime scene. They determined that the male victim lives at the residence and the female victim and Padilla were there as guests.
This investigation is ongoing. More details are forthcoming. Anyone with information related to this officer-involved shooting is urged to call MPD at (520-382-2000) or 88-CRIME.
