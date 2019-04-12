In the after-school hours of yesterday afternoon, Oro Valley's Canyon del Oro High School was under lock down after reports of a threat.
Oro Valley Police Department received a report of a threat at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11. The report indicated a student had flashed a gun on campus about an hour earlier.
Police then found a Snapchat video of a former CDO student showing off a gun in his waistband in the school parking lot.
No direct threat was made to the school and the suspect was outside the secure area of the school. The suspect has been identified as a former CDO student under the age of 18, however he is not currently in police custody.
Even though classes had finished for the day, many students and faculty were still at the school for after school programing. The remaining students were placed in the administration building and watched over by an OVPD officer during the lock down.
The lock down was lifted at 6:54 p.m. last night, and as a precaution, OVPD will have extra officers on campus at CDO today, Friday, April 12.
