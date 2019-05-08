One man’s drive through Oro Valley was cut short after officers caught him speeding through town.
Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, an Oro Valley Police Department Officer responded to a traffic stop conducted by a coworker along North Oracle Road near East Hanley Boulevard. According to a police report, the driver was pulled over after driving 63 mph in a 50 mph zone.
After identifying the driver and asking him to exit the vehicle, one officer noted in a report that the man was “slow to exit the vehicle” and “unsteadily” walked along the side of the road. Once he was standing still, the officer noted the man had a “distinct and noticeable” sway and an odor of intoxicants emanating from him. While standing, the man told the officer he was returning home from work in Phoenix.
The officer began conducting a roadside sobriety evaluation, through which the officer determined the driver to be under the influence: The man was unable to properly perform a straight line test, nearly fell over during the leg raise and swayed throughout.
After three tests, the officer arrested the man for driving under the influence. While searching the vehicle, several open containers of alcohol were found, including a can of Milwaukee’s Best that was still “about a third” full.
After heading to the station, the man was handed a 90-day driving suspension and sent to jail for DUI, open container and speeding.
