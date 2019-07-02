A few too many drinks wasn’t much of an excuse for an Oro Valley man who couldn’t keep his pants on.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, an Oro Valley Police Department Officer responded to a local residence after a woman reported her neighbor exposing himself to her in the middle of the night.
The woman told the officer that the man started acting inappropriate around her, and had recently asked if “she wanted to see his penis,” according to a police report. The woman responded by emailing her neighbor, telling him to not come around anymore.
Things remained relatively normal, until June 17, when the man returned to the woman’s front door and exposed himself. After he was spotted, the woman reported the man began to touch himself.
Though she wanted the man trespassed from her home, the woman reportedly did not wish to press charges.
Officers eventually tracked down the neighbor in question, who admitted to flashing the woman after having some drinks. When asked why he would violate one of his neighbors, the man said he was just “drunk and did something stupid.”
