An Oro Valley man is in the Pima County Adult Detention Center with a $10 million bond after allegedly killing his wife the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 12
Trevor Draegeth, 37, was arrested for first-degree-murder by the Oro Valley Police Department in connection to the death of his wife, Laurie, 40.
OVPD responded to the Draegeth home on East Brearley Drive Feb. 12 after Trevor called authorities to report that his wife committed suicide just after midnight.
According to a press release issued by police in February, officers arrived on scene to find Laurie with “obvious gunshot trauma.”
She was pronounced dead on scene.
The police department referred to the incident as a “complex” investigation last month, and the death was being investigated as suspicious. According to OVPD, two small children who were asleep at the time of the incident were placed with family, and have remained with extended family during the duration of this investigation.
Based on the department’s investigation, probable cause was established for the arrest of Trevor.
According to the medical examiner's report obtained by Tucson Local Media. Laurie was killed by a "perforating gunshot wound to the head." The death was ruled a homicide by Eric D. Peters, MD from the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner.
The examiner's report indicates that the Draegeths were reportedly "involved in an altercation" at the time of Laurie's death. No bullet was recovered.
According to Oro Valley Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Carmen Trevizo, the last homicide took place in Oro Valley in 2013.
