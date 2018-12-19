Police Beat

Wrong way out
A woman from Connecticut picked up charges for a DUI in Oro Valley after failing to follow simple traffic laws.
Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, an Oro Valley Police Department Officer was traveling northbound on North Oracle Road at West Magee Road when he noticed a car pull out of the private drive near Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler and travel northbound in the southbound lanes. The driver then crossed into the correct lanes. The officer then noted in his report that the vehicle drifted lanes, and a traffic stop was initiated.
The female driver acknowledged her decision to drive the wrong direction and told the officer she was speaking on her phone. While talking to the officer, the woman reportedly had a slight slur, red eyes and a flushed face.
The officer asked the woman to step out of the vehicle, and noted in his report that she used her hand and arm to brace herself when standing up. The officer conducted several roadside sobriety tests, and indicated that the woman presented several signs of intoxication, including a noticeable sway. The officer also noted that a breathalyzer delivered positive results for the presence of alcohol, but did not note the blood-level intoxication.
The woman was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lanes after being transported to the OVPD Main Station for further testing.
