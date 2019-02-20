A pair of Ironwood Ridge High School students were busted for smoking marijuana off-campus after being caught trying to get back into school.
Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, one of the School Resource Officers at Ironwood Ridge was contacted by school administration after a student was found with a THC cartridge.
The officer met with the student, who said he and his friend were caught trying to return to school after leaving without permission. The student said he and his friend went into the nearby desert and smoked from an apple. Also found in the boy’s backpack was a vaporizer cartridge the student confirmed with filled with THC oil.
While the young man was unable to provide the officer with specifics as to the cartridge’s strength, he reportedly told the officer he “got real high “ when he used it.
The student picked up charges for unlawful possession of a narcotic, paraphernalia and drugs in a drug-free school zone.
